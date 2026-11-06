🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pauls Valley

Looking for a loyal friend in Pauls Valley, OK? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society for someone to love. Take a look and see who might be the right match for your home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society

Contact: (405) 238-1303

Ross is a handsome large mixed-breed boy with a warm, reddish coat and white markings. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, love, and time.

👉 Meet Ross and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt

Mutt Age: Baby (Puppy)

Gender: Not listed

Not listed Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption Fee: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society

Contact: (405) 238-1303

Hair Brush is a young puppy with a fun name and a fresh start ahead. As a baby, this little one will need basic training, patience, and lots of gentle guidance as they grow.

👉 Meet Hair Brush and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society

Contact: (405) 238-1303

Crimmus is a black, medium-sized mixed-breed puppy who isn’t quite ready for full adoption yet. He’s still healing and growing, but he needs a foster home to help him along the way. The shelter notes that supplies can be provided for fosters, so you can focus on giving him love and care.

If you’ve ever thought about fostering, Crimmus is a great pup to help get “one paw closer” to his forever home.

👉 Meet Crimmus and ask about fostering or adopting on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society

Contact: (405) 238-1303

Snow is a big girl with an even bigger heart. She’s described as affectionate, incredibly smart, and full of love for the lucky family who chooses her. She pays close attention, learns quickly, and is ready to be a loyal companion.

Snow is currently heartworm positive and receiving treatment, but the shelter notes she is still adoptable and does not have to wait for a home. She’ll need an adopter who can continue her care and give her a calm, loving place to recover.

👉 Meet Snow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pauls Valley, OK, please consider visiting Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society or giving them a call at (405) 238-1303 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.