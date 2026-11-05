📅 Paulden Library events & Nov 16–21 food drive

📅 Community events and food drive at Paulden Library

The Paulden Public Library has several upcoming community events:

Paulden Rocks! – A rock-painting activity where you paint colorful rocks to spread kindness and love in the community.

– A rock-painting activity where you to spread kindness and love in the community. USA 250 Trivia Challenge – A team trivia game to test your knowledge of U.S. history, people, places, and events in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

– A team trivia game to test your knowledge of in honor of America’s 250th birthday. Thanksgiving Food Drive – From November 16–21, bring non-perishable food donations to Paulden Library to help stock the community pantry and support neighbors in need.

All events take place at the Paulden Public Library. If you’d like to help, you can drop off food items November 16–21 or join one of the fun community programs at the library.