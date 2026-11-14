Patterson’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains hiring for both entry-level and leadership roles. Good mix of hourly work and paths to grow into management.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: Patterson, NY (3108-3110 Route 22)

Type: Part-time (posting text says part time)

(posting text says part time) Pay: $16 – $16.50/hour

Help customers, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you have some customer service experience and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance (for eligible employees).

Employer: Acme Markets (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Patterson, NY

Type: Full-time, union position

Pay: Competitive wages paid weekly (exact rate not listed)

Lead the frozen foods department: manage inventory, sales, scheduling, and a small team while keeping the area clean and customer-friendly. This role is great if you have retail management or frozen food experience and want benefits, weekly pay, and a clear leadership track in a large grocery chain.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: Patterson, NY (3108-3110 Route 22)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18 – $18.50/hour

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, opening/closing, merchandising, and supervising associates. Good step up if you’ve done retail or grocery and want leadership experience plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance (for eligible employees).

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—retail managers often have more than one shift or role to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.