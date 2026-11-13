Local businesses, non-profits, school groups, and families can still sponsor and decorate a tree or wreath for Trees in the Park: Patterson Christmas Festival 2026 in downtown Patterson, but only a few spots remain. Sponsorships cost $75 for a tree and $40 for a wreath, and 100% of proceeds fund annual local student scholarships. The deadline to reserve a space is Sunday, November 15, 2026; claim a spot here: PattersonWestleyChamber.org/christmas-festival.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center