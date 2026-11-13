IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New England Patriots could receive an unexpected boost to their offense Sunday against the Detroit Lions after running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver A.J. Brown were both listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report.

Stevenson’s status is particularly surprising. Earlier reports suggested he could miss multiple weeks after suffering a knee injury in New England’s 45-27 loss to Green Bay. Instead, the veteran running back returned to limited practice Thursday and maintained that level of participation Friday.

Brown, meanwhile, participated on a limited basis throughout the week after missing New England’s previous two games with ankle and knee injuries.

The Patriots have ruled out three players: offensive lineman Ben Brown, cornerback Carlton Davis III and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

According to the Patriots’ official November 13 injury report, nine players carry questionable designations, leaving head coach Mike Vrabel with several important decisions before Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Rhamondre Stevenson’s Rapid Progress Could Rescue Patriots Backfield

Stevenson’s recovery is arguably the most important development of the week.

The Patriots’ leading running back missed Wednesday’s practice after injuring his knee against the Packers. His availability appeared doubtful when reports surfaced that he might miss several games.

But Stevenson returned to limited participation Thursday and practiced again Friday.

Speaking with reporters in Munich, Vrabel expressed cautious optimism about Stevenson and Brown.

“Based on yesterday I think pretty good,” Vrabel said Friday when asked about their progress, according to The Associated Press.

That optimism does not guarantee Stevenson will play. His questionable designation means the Patriots have not established his game-day availability.

The stakes are considerable because Henderson will miss his third consecutive game while recovering from an unexplained medical condition.

If Stevenson cannot play, New England would need to lean more heavily on Corey Kiner and Lan Larison.

Stevenson’s value extends beyond rushing production. He contributes as a receiver and pass protector, responsibilities that become particularly important against Detroit’s aggressive defensive front.

Even if Stevenson is active, New England may need to manage his workload carefully. That is a tactical possibility rather than a restriction the team has announced.

A.J. Brown Could Give Drake Maye a Needed Offensive Weapon

Brown’s potential return would provide another encouraging development for quarterback Drake Maye.

The veteran receiver has caught nine passes for 101 yards in three appearances this season, with injuries preventing him from becoming the consistent offensive weapon New England envisioned.

He was limited Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, a notable improvement after missing the previous two games.

If Brown returns, the Patriots could have a more complete receiving group featuring Brown, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and tight end Hunter Henry.

That combination would give offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels additional options against Detroit’s secondary.

The Lions have already ruled out cornerback D.J. Reed with a hip injury and safety Kerby Joseph with a knee injury.

Those absences could create opportunities for New England’s passing game, particularly if Brown is healthy enough to contribute meaningful snaps.

However, Brown’s questionable designation leaves his availability unresolved until the Patriots make their final game-day decisions.

Patriots Offensive Line Gets Encouraging News Despite Ben Brown Absence

The Patriots will be without Ben Brown, who suffered a knee injury against Green Bay.

But Friday’s report contained encouraging developments involving other offensive linemen.

Walter Rouse, who began the week in concussion protocol, improved from no participation Wednesday to limited participation Thursday and Friday. He is questionable.

Veteran Greg Van Roten made additional progress, improving from limited participation Wednesday and Thursday to full participation Friday.

Van Roten also carries a questionable designation and remains subject to an injured-reserve activation decision.

That distinction matters because practicing fully does not automatically make a player eligible to participate in Sunday’s game.

If activated, Van Roten could provide New England with another experienced interior offensive line option.

Starting tackle Morgan Moses, meanwhile, improved from limited participation Thursday to full participation Friday and received no game-status designation.

Quarterback Maye was also a full participant throughout the week despite appearing on the report with a right shoulder injury.

Those developments are encouraging for an offense that struggled with protection and turnovers against Green Bay.

Carlton Davis Injury Creates Challenge Against Detroit Receivers

New England’s defensive concerns remain significant.

Davis has been ruled out with a knee injury, creating another challenge for the Patriots’ secondary.

Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable with a rib injury after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week.

If St. Brown plays, New England will need to account for his ability to operate from multiple alignments and create separation on intermediate routes.

The Patriots could also be without safety Kevin Byard III, who is questionable despite improving to full participation Friday.

Cornerback Charles Woods followed a similar progression, moving from limited participation earlier in the week to full participation Friday while retaining a questionable designation.

Special teams contributor Brenden Schooler is also questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Patriots’ secondary depth will be particularly important against quarterback Jared Goff, who practiced fully Thursday and Friday and carries no game-status designation despite a chest injury.

Detroit’s Injuries Could Shift Sunday’s Matchups

The Lions have ruled out three players: center Cade Mays, cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Kerby Joseph.

Mays’ absence could create opportunities for New England’s interior defensive line to pressure Goff.

Reed and Joseph’s absences could weaken Detroit’s coverage, although the Lions still possess considerable defensive talent.

Detroit also listed running back Sione Vaki as questionable with an ankle injury after he returned to limited participation Friday.

The most important question for New England, however, remains whether Stevenson and Brown can play.

The Patriots enter Sunday’s matchup at 5-4, looking to rebound from their disappointing loss to Green Bay. Detroit is 6-2.

A healthier receiving corps and the unexpected possibility of Stevenson’s return could substantially improve New England’s offensive outlook.

But the final decisions will not come until the Patriots determine which questionable players can handle Sunday’s workload.

For now, New England has more encouraging injury news than it appeared likely to receive earlier in the week.

Editorial verification notes — not for publication

The official Friday report establishes the following changes from Thursday:

Player Thursday Friday Sunday designation Rhamondre Stevenson Limited Limited Questionable A.J. Brown Limited Limited Questionable Greg Van Roten Limited Full Questionable Kevin Byard III Limited Full Questionable Charles Woods Limited Full Questionable Drake Maye Full Full None Morgan Moses Limited Full None Hunter Henry Limited Limited None Ben Brown DNP DNP Out Carlton Davis III DNP DNP Out TreVeyon Henderson DNP DNP Out

Source: Official Patriots Week 10 injury report. FP = full participation; DNP = did not participate.

The other questionable Patriots are Reggie Gilliam, Cameron Latu, Walter Rouse and Brenden Schooler. Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sione Vaki are questionable; Cade Mays, D.J. Reed and Kerby Joseph are out.