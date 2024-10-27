The most expensive South Shore rentals. How's $20K per month sound? (Gardener included)

Looking for a taste of luxury living without the commitment? These most expensive home rentals currently available on the South Shore may be for you.

There are water views galore, spacious accommodations throughout and don’t come with a mortgage commitment or property tax bill. Get access to the North River in Marshfield, look out the window and see nothing but the ocean, take a dip in the heated pool or run around an expansive backyard.

Here’s what you can get for several thousand dollars a month in rent on the South Shore.

Welcome family or friends at this four-bedroom, three bathroom home that features a detached studio.

The 2,596-square-foot property has deeded access to the exclusive Sandy Cove beach. The home has a screened-in porch and 1,500-square-foot outdoor deck. The home has comfortable decoration and a view of the ocean.

The home was last sold in the year it was built, 1999. Its total assessed value is $2.3 million. The last time it was listed for rent was in 2021 for $7,500 a month. The listing agent is Lorraine Tarpey.

At this home, the beach is your backyard.

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is quite literally on the ocean shore with plenty of windows to let in the sunshine and salty air.

This fully-furnished three-level home is available for winter monthly renting as of Sept. 1. It features a chef’s kitchen, oak floors and a private balcony on the second-floor main suite. A deck fully wraps around the first floor. All utilities and internet are included with rent.

The 3,218-square-foot home was last sold in June 2023 for $1.8 million. The 2024 total assessed value is $2.1 million. The listing agent is Jill Caffrey.

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom property sits on the Weir River with direct access to 80 acres of Trustees of Reservations-managed walking trails.

The 4,118-square-foot home is fully furnished with an in-ground heated pool, cabana and firepit. The home features a kitchen with a large center island and a finished lower level game room.

The home was last sold in 2008 for $725,000. The total assessed value for 2024 is $1.8 million. It was most recently listed for rent on Sept. 17. The listing agent is Joanne Conway.

Need to get away from the hustle and bustle? Look no further than this four-bedroom, five-bathroom house on the North River.

This 5,800-square-foot property is currently the most expensive rental on the market on the South Shore, according to Zillow. The home is encircled by woods and situated on 15 acres of land near the Brooks-Tilden Shipyard.

The fully furnished home is tastefully decorated with a neutral palette. It features a spacious kitchen, in-ground heated pool and pool house along with access to a dock. The home also has covered patios and a stone fire pit.

The $20,000-a-month rent includes a gardener, water and snow removal. For perspective, that’s one-fifth of Plymouth County’s median household income, according to the Census Bureau.

This property last sold in July for $4.75 million. The total assessed value for 2024 is $2 million. It was initially listed for rent in September for $25,000. The listing agent is John Heffernan.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: The most expensive South Shore rentals. How's $20K per month sound? (Gardener included)