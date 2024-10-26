Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons tonight. Where to watch, tip off time

The Boston Celtics are set to play their third game of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Since receiving their NBA championship rings, the Celtics have been on a tear for the last two games, taking down the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

The Celtics will be in Michigan tonight to play the Detroit Pistons inside Little Caesar's Arena , culminating in a conference clash for the ages.

Boston and Detroit faced off three times last season, with Boston winning all three encounters.

Here's when you can catch this Saturday night showdown.

What time does Celtics vs. Pistons start

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.

How to watch tonight's Celtics game

You can watch tonight's game on NBC Sports Boston.

You can also stream it on Fubo , NBA League Pass or Youtube TV (with the NBA League Pass).

How can I listen to the Celtics game on radio?

To listen to Saturday's Celtics game on the radio, tune into 98.5 FM The Sports Hub at the time of tip-off, as 98.5 is the flagship station of the Boston franchise, according to their website.

"Occasionally when scheduling conflicts arise, select games can be heard live on ROCK 92.9," the Sports Hub website said.

If you live in Providence, you can listen to coverage of the game on WPRV 790 AM.

Here is the full October schedule for the Celtics

