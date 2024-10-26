Open in App
    Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons tonight. Where to watch, tip off time

    By Rin Velasco, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    The Boston Celtics are set to play their third game of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 26.

    Since receiving their NBA championship rings, the Celtics have been on a tear for the last two games, taking down the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

    The Celtics will be in Michigan tonight to play the Detroit Pistons inside Little Caesar's Arena , culminating in a conference clash for the ages.

    Boston and Detroit faced off three times last season, with Boston winning all three encounters.

    Here's when you can catch this Saturday night showdown.

    What time does Celtics vs. Pistons start

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J478U_0wN0O01m00

    Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.

    How to watch tonight's Celtics game

    You can watch tonight's game on NBC Sports Boston.

    You can also stream it on Fubo , NBA League Pass or Youtube TV (with the NBA League Pass).

    How can I listen to the Celtics game on radio?

    To listen to Saturday's Celtics game on the radio, tune into 98.5 FM The Sports Hub at the time of tip-off, as 98.5 is the flagship station of the Boston franchise, according to their website.

    "Occasionally when scheduling conflicts arise, select games can be heard live on ROCK 92.9," the Sports Hub website said.

    If you live in Providence, you can listen to coverage of the game on WPRV 790 AM.

    Here is the full October schedule for the Celtics

    Date Opponent Tip-off time TV
    Saturday, Oct. 26 at Detroit 7:00 p.m. NBC Sports Boston
    Monday, Oct. 28 vs Milwaukee 7:30 p.m. NBA TV
    Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Indiana 7:00 p.m. ESPN
    The Celtics' regular season schedule for October, according to ESPN.

    Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons tonight. Where to watch, tip off time

