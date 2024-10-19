Open in App
    When lobsters and crabs fight, Quincy's elementary students win. Kids get free books

    By Peter Blandino, The Patriot Ledger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002h7z_0wDMpnDq00

    Many Quincy elementary students are getting free books and a great chance to become better readers thanks to a new program that is the debuting in the city's schools.

    Students at Clifford Marshall Elementary School welcomed special guests, including children's author Jerry Pallotta , of Scituate, and House Speaker Ron Mariano, of Quincy, on Thursday to launch a reading program giving kids from low-income backgrounds greater access to books and the opportunity to choose their own reading paths.

    Scholastic, the for-profit publisher and distributor of children's literature, collaborated with Gov. Maura Healey and the state legislature to launch its "United States of Readers" program.

    Designed for Title I schools with high percentages of low-income households, the initiative lets students choose 10 free books over the course of the academic year. Each classroom teacher will also choose 25 books for their classroom libraries.

    Quincy's Clifford Marshall, Snug Harbor, Lincoln-Hancock and Francis Parker elementary schools, as well as Point Webster's 5th graders, will participate in the program, Assistant Superintendent Erin Perkins said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnjOX_0wDMpnDq00

    While Quincy is the first to launch the program, United States of Readers will soon include Revere, Holyoke, Framingham and the southern Berkshires before going national, according to Scholastic.

    Who would win? Lobster vs. Crab

    After the assembly, every kid received a signed copy of Pallotta's 2014 book, "Who Would Win? Lobster vs. Crab."

    The author's extensive "Who Would Win?" series guides young readers through imaginary combat between real animals, providing detailed anatomical descriptions and geography lessons along the way − always with a light touch and sense of humor that respects children's intelligence while appealing to their sense of silliness and fun.

    "I wrote a 'compare book,'" Pallotta said , mocking his own pretension. "Someone said it's a fight book. Nope. 'Compare book'."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ueOc_0wDMpnDq00

    Pallotta's slideshow presentation resembled his books. He told stories from his childhood, spending summers on Scituate's Peggotty Beach near his Nana's house, exploring the ocean and growing curious about the marine life.

    The students listened attentively throughout, responding to the cues with energetic cheers, laughter and at times revulsion − Pallotta after all is the author of "Icky Bug" series on the alphabet, colors and numbers.

    "I used to rake seaweed and sell the seaweed," Pallotta told the kids. "Look, I had hair and I was skinny. Guess what they do with the seaweed. It's in your school. I bet the principal doesn't even know. Want to know where it is? It's in chocolate milk!"

    At the end of the show, almost every hand shot into the air with a question. A select few jumped on stage and were handed a microphone. Most had suggestions, rather than questions, for the next "Who Would Win?"

    Who would win, a centipede or tarantula, rooster or chicken, Jupiter or Saturn?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bL8aJ_0wDMpnDq00

    A literacy crisis

    Scholastic's Chief Impact Office Judy Newman congratulated the assembled kids for being first in a national campaign to address what she described as a literary crisis in the United States.

    "Nearly 70% of kids across the country cannot read well by third grade," she said. "That’s a problem."

    One solution is greater choice. Research supports the idea that kids take ownership of their own reading and have more fun when they choose the books they read. According to a study by Scholastic, over 90% of children say their favorite books are the ones they select for themselves.

    "And your school, Clifford Marshall, is the first school in the first city in the first state of the United States of Readers," she said to applause.

    Support from educator and Speaker of the House Ron Mariano

    Newman said Clifford Marshall was chosen as the program's first school due to the influence of Speaker Ron Mariano, who once taught at the elementary school that preceded Clifford Marshall in Quincy Point. Mariano helped secure funding as part of the state's fiscal 2025 budget.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWzgj_0wDMpnDq00

    "When I was a Title One teacher, there were kids just like you coming through my classroom," Mariano said. "I was trying to get them to read, because if you read there isn’t anything you can’t tackle."

    State Rep. Tacky Chan, of Quincy, reflected on his own struggles with language learning in early childhood, growing up in a Chinese-speaking household while trying master reading and speaking English at school.

    More than half of Clifford Marshall students speak a first language other than English, according to state data.

    "Programs like these are incredibly important because it opens a gateway to a whole new world that you’ve never seen before," Chan said. "It excites your imagination of things that could be, things you may want to be, to build a library with new dreams and ideas."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4Rs6_0wDMpnDq00

    Mayor Thomas Koch told the students how a favorite teacher sparked his interest by reading aloud short stories, such as the adventures of Pippi Longstocking, the beloved character of Swedish author Astrid Lindgren.

    "I fell in love with getting my own book and reading my own books," Koch said. "I’m telling you the best thing you can do is to pick a book that you want to read. It will open a whole new world for each of you."

    Superintendent Kevin Mulvey looks to the future with optimism that the program would lead to great things for Quincy's Title 1 students.

    "We are planting seeds of knowledge that will flourish for years and years to come," Mulvey said. "Sharing the joy of reading with all of our students."

    Reach Peter Blandino at pblandino@patriotledger.com

    This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: When lobsters and crabs fight, Quincy's elementary students win. Kids get free books

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy