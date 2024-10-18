Open in App
    Zendaya is shooting a movie in Boston. You'll never guess who her co-star is

    By Rin Velasco, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    Zendaya makes her return to Boston.

    The Hollywood star of "Dune," " Euphoria" and the steamy Boston-filmed tennis drama, Challengers , is in the capital of the Commonwealth once again to film a movie.

    Zendaya's last film shot in Boston, "Challengers," grossed $69 million worldwide . The Oakland, California, actress is no stranger to success, as "Dune" and " Dune: Part 2 " combined grossed over $1 billion globally. She has also been an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, according to the Hollywood Reporter , and is the face of multiple brands.

    Despite all of these achievements, she still seems like a down-to-earth, talented individual, at least that's the vibe this Newbury storeowner got from when Zendaya stopped by her shop one night to delight over her pottery.

    Maggie Carroll , the owner of Rainbows Pottery at 216 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116, said on her Instagram that she felt so lucky to have her work looked at by Zendaya.

    "I am so forver grateful and deeply touched as a young growing artist, thank you @zendaya ," the storeowner said.

    Zendaya filming with Robert Pattinson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLFEk_0wCJXhLs00

    Zendaya is in Boston to film an A24 Productions movie called "The Drama," and also stars "Twilight" and "The Batman" actor, Robert Pattinson.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bi89I_0wCJXhLs00

    The film is being produced by Ari Aster of "Midsommar" and "Hereditary" and directed by

    Production Weekly i s reporting that the filming of this movie will take place from Oct. 21 to Dec. 18; however, Production List is reporting that filming will also occur in New York City and Los Angeles.

    So you could still get your chance to see Zendaya on the street in the coming weeks.

    This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Zendaya is shooting a movie in Boston. You'll never guess who her co-star is

