Boston Cream Pie is Massachusetts' state dessert. Here's the history behind it

National Boston Cream Pie Day is coming up later this month, and that means you need to get your fill of the world-renowned treat that day.

The dessert, which is not actually a pie but two cakes with a vanilla custard and topped with chocolate frosting, is the Massachusetts state dessert.

Cream pies are made all around the country, but Boston has earned a reputation for having the best ones, particularly at one Boston location where the treat was supposedly invented.

When is National Cream Pie Day? And what's the story behind it's invention in Boston?

Here's what to know.

When is National Cream Pie Day?

According to WhatNationalDayIsIt.com , it falls on Oct. 24.

What is a Boston Cream Pie?

A Boston Cream Pie isn't a true pie. The dessert is actually more of a cake than a pie, according to NewEngland.com.

" Boston’s Parker House has long taken credit for just calling the thing 'Boston cream pie,' but whatever possessed them to do it they have never seen fit to tell," according to Yankee Magazine . "Even Evan Jones’s respected "American Food" reports that although Boston cream pie has been on the menu at the Parker House since the day it opened, 'the fact that it is really a cake disguised by this misnomer remains unexplained.'"

Is there a difference between Boston Cream Pie and others around the country?

The Boston Cream Pie changes one key ingredient, according to The Daily Meal . Boston cream is different because it's made with a cornstarch, while other creams (usually called Bavarian Cream) use heavy cream and gelatin.

Where can you get the original Boston Cream Pie?

The Omni Parker House Hotel , 60 School St. Boston, MA, is credited as the original inventor of the Boston Cream Pie, and they still serve it today. Parker House credits Chef Anezin with its invention.

At the time, it was an unusual dessert as chocolate used primarily as a beverage or a pudding in 1855.

"There was no lack of chocolate in Boston, since America's first chocolate mill had opened in neighboring Dorchester in 1765. Since colonial times, New Englanders have enjoyed a dessert called American "Pudding-cake pie," but when Parker House's own Chef Anezin and his bake staff drizzled chocolate icing onto sponge cake filled with vanilla custard, something new and sensational was born," The Parker House website says. "Originally dubbed "Parker House Chocolate Cream Pie," Boston Cream Pie became an immediate and perennial hit."

It was so popular that in 1958 Betty Crocker made is a household dessert, turning the recipe into a boxed mix that made it easily accessible.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Boston Cream Pie is Massachusetts' state dessert. Here's the history behind it