Jaylen Brown featured on TIME magazine cover, the first Celtics star since Larry Bird

Jaylen Brown has added another bullet point to his list of 2024 accomplishments : a TIME magazine cover.

The Boston Celtics guard was named to the magazine's annual TIME100 Next list, which recognizes the world's most influential rising stars.

Of the 100 people on the list, Brown is one of just three to be featured as a cover subject for the magazine's upcoming issue. Singer Sabrina Carpenter and nonprofit founder Aisha Nyandoro are the other two cover subjects this year.

Brown's cover marks the first time a Celtics player has been on the cover since Larry Bird in 1985.

Here's why Brown made the annual list.

TIME: Jalen Brown is 'the NBA's most interesting player'

In a profile with a headline calling him "the NBA's most interesting player," TIME magazine highlighted Jaylen Brown's work both on and off the court for its 100 Next list.

Earlier this year, he launched a new nonprofit organization called Boston XChange, which is aimed at closing the wealth gap in Boston. He also runs the 7uice Foundation , a nonprofit that provides opportunities for youth in underserved Black and Brown communities.

"Given his off-court ambitions to deliver real social change, leadership status on the executive committee of the NBA players union, and drive to deliver another title to one of the NBA’s signature franchises, proving in the process that he might have made Team USA’s path to a gold just a bit easier, Brown might just be the most consequential player in the NBA," TIME's Sean Gregory wrote in the piece.

Brown said he wants to change how people view athletes through his work outside of basketball.

“I want to encourage the next generation [to] think for themselves … I identify as both, intellect and athlete," he said. "And I wouldn’t say any one more than the other. I want my legacy to balance the two.”

Colin Kaepernick: Jaylen Brown is a 'force for justice and change'

In an article about Jaylen Brown's TIME100 Next selection, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick called him "more than an NBA star; he’s a force for justice and change."

"Watching him lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in June was inspiring, but what truly stands out is his commitment to uplifting others," Kaepernick wrote.

"Jaylen isn’t just an athlete; he’s a beacon of hope, showing us that true power lies in lifting others up. I stand with him, inspired by the path he’s paving for us all," Kaepernick added.

What is TIME100 Next?

TIME100 Next is an annual list released by TIME magazine that recognizes 100 emerging leaders from across the world who are shaping the future.

"Now in its fifth year, the TIME100 Next list was created to recognize that many of today’s most influential leaders are, like the 27-year-old Brown, individuals who are not waiting long in life to make an impact," wrote Sam Jacobs, editor-in-chief of TIME, in an article .

The individuals on the list are from varying fields and backgrounds, and can be any age and from any country.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Jaylen Brown featured on TIME magazine cover, the first Celtics star since Larry Bird