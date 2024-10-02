A 'dead star' is set to explode. You'll be able to see it when it happens

It's just a matter of time before a dead star reignites in space 3,000 light years away.

And you'll be able to see it with the naked eye despite the distance. Astronomers say when the explosion happens, it'll "appear 1,500 times brighter than usual," according to Space.com.

"Stargazers and astronomers around the world continue to gaze toward the Corona Borealis constellation 3,000 light-years from Earth, where a long-dead star is expected to reignite in an explosion so powerful it will briefly rival the brilliance of Polaris, the North Star," Space.com added on it website.

There's no set date for the explosion , it's just a waiting game with the universe.

Here's what to know.

What is the situation with the 'dead star' exploding?

A dead star called T Coronae Borealis is the one in question. Scientists are saying it is on the verge of exploding, adding the dead star is "feasting on material from a nearby red giant star," according to Space.com.

"It's just a matter of time before the nova satiates its hunger and explodes into a spectacular nova ," the website said.

Will we be able to see the explosion?

Space.com stated that "the event will be visible to the unaided eye only for the first few days, to gamma- and x-ray telescopes for a few months, and to radio telescopes for years to come."

Scientists will know when it the explosion happens, thanks to the current technology that's available.

How will astronomers know when the explosion happens?

Space.com noted that astronomers are constantly watching T Coronae Borealis at the moment. These astronomers are using NASA's Fermi gamma-ray space telescope to monitor the situation, technology that was not around when the star last exploded in the mid-20th Century.

"As soon as the nova erupts, gamma rays will skyrocket alongside a similar spike in the nova's brightness, allowing astronomers to decipher just how hot material is getting soon after the eruption, and how fast that material blows away from the white dwarf," Space.com stated on its website.

The website added that " NASA and other space agencies are also using space-based missions to observe the explosion, including the James Webb Space Telescope , the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory , and the European Space Agency's INTEGRAL ."

Will the explosion be dangerous for Earth?

Astronomers say that the explosion is no threat to our planet.

Edward Sion, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Villanova University in Pennsylvania, told Space.com that as violent as the explosion will be, "it's far enough away that it's not going to affect us."

Has T Coronae Borealis ignited before?

Yes. It happened almost 80 years ago in 1946. But back then, technology didn't exist that would allow astronomers to see it like they'll be able to see it during the upcoming eruption.

