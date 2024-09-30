Open in App
    • Patriot Ledger

    Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival returns. Here are the details

    By David R. Smith, The Patriot Ledger,

    3 days ago

    (This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

    QUINCY — The Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival returns this weekend with two dozen food trucks of every kind to make sure the day's musical schedule is not the only thing there that's full.

    The festival takes place on Coddington Street from Quincy High School to the Thomas Crane Library from noon to 6 on Saturday, Oct. 5.

    The day will include a variety of bands playing everything from disco to the blues, as well as a variety of food and dessert trucks. Hive will be on hand with its mobile bartending service for alcoholic beverages to those over 21.

    The event remains family-friendly and there will be children’s entertainment and lawn games throughout the day.

    “Each year, this event has grown in popularity," Mayor Thomas Koch said. "It’s a great afternoon packed with lots of family-friendly entertainment."

    Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival live music schedule

    Live music, a 5K and beer: Oktoberfest events on the South Shore

    Here's the food trucks scheduled to be there

    There will be more than two dozen food trucks at the festival.

    Dessert and coffee trucks at the Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival

    Locally-made treats and desserts from Ellie’s Treats , Smiles by the Mile , Sweetie’s Shaved Ice, What’s Up Cupcake and Whoopie Wagon will be for sale, and Craig's Cafe and Coffee Break Cafe will be at the ready when the food coma begins to hit.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvVKK_0voYahVZ00

    What is there to do for families and kids at the Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival

    Family fun will be front and center during the event, with activities for kids planned throughout the afternoon.

    There will also be a kids' gaming truck on hand from noon to 4 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival returns. Here are the details

