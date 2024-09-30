Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival returns. Here are the details

(This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

QUINCY — The Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival returns this weekend with two dozen food trucks of every kind to make sure the day's musical schedule is not the only thing there that's full.

The festival takes place on Coddington Street from Quincy High School to the Thomas Crane Library from noon to 6 on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The day will include a variety of bands playing everything from disco to the blues, as well as a variety of food and dessert trucks. Hive will be on hand with its mobile bartending service for alcoholic beverages to those over 21.

The event remains family-friendly and there will be children’s entertainment and lawn games throughout the day.

“Each year, this event has grown in popularity," Mayor Thomas Koch said. "It’s a great afternoon packed with lots of family-friendly entertainment."

Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival live music schedule

Here's the food trucks scheduled to be there

There will be more than two dozen food trucks at the festival.

Dessert and coffee trucks at the Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival

Locally-made treats and desserts from Ellie’s Treats , Smiles by the Mile , Sweetie’s Shaved Ice, What’s Up Cupcake and Whoopie Wagon will be for sale, and Craig's Cafe and Coffee Break Cafe will be at the ready when the food coma begins to hit.

What is there to do for families and kids at the Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival

Family fun will be front and center during the event, with activities for kids planned throughout the afternoon.

There will also be a kids' gaming truck on hand from noon to 4 p.m.

