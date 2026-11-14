Paterson’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady, meaningful work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: St. Joseph's Health

St. Joseph's Health Location: Paterson, NJ

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience; NJ pay-transparency range used)

Work in the OR at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, a major trauma and teaching hospital. You’ll prep rooms, keep everything sterile, and assist during surgeries, with strong benefits, tuition help, and eligibility for Federal Student Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: VitaCare Support

Location: Paterson, NJ

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Provide in-home care for clients with dementia, hospice needs, developmental disabilities, autism, and more. This role offers a flexible schedule, hands-on caregiving, and the chance to build close, one-on-one relationships with the people you support.

Employer: ABA360

Location: Paterson, NJ (home & community-based)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17 – $25 per hour, based on experience

Help children with autism build skills after school, Monday–Friday, 3:30–5:30 PM. You get paid training, same-day pay access, and great experience in psychology, education, or behavioral health—no prior ABA background needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open, too. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Paterson tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.