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Paterson
🔧 Paterson, NJ Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
13 days ago
Paterson has steady demand right now for people who can fix, clean, and keep buildings running. If you like hands-on work and being out in the field, these are worth a look.
Field Service Professional – Paterson, NJ
- Employer: The Home Depot
- Location: Paterson, NJ (must live within ~15 miles)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll repair and maintain store and customer equipment like paint shakers, lifts, shopping carts, and more across local sites. Good fit if you have at least 1+ year of mechanical/electrical repair experience, can read schematics, and like working independently while driving a set territory.
Multi-Site Commercial HVACR Service Mechanic
- Employer: Total Comfort Group
- Location: Paterson, NJ (multi-site commercial locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed ("competitive compensation" based on experience)
You’ll handle commercial HVAC/R service, installs, and preventive maintenance for multi-site customers, working on RTUs, splits, refrigeration, boilers, and controls. Role comes with benefits, 401(k) match, company truck, fuel card, phone, PTO, and training, and is ideal if you have 4+ years commercial HVAC/R experience and EPA Universal.
Cleaning Crew Driver (Early Mornings)
- Employer: Sylvia's Magic Cleaning
- Location: Paterson, NJ (route in Passaic & Bergen County)
- Type: Part-time/Other
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour
- Schedule: Early mornings, including some weekends
Drive your own route between several commercial sites and clean restrooms, floors, and customer areas at each stop. Great if you have a valid NJ license, your own car, some cleaning experience, and want a flexible schedule with mostly in-person, independent work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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