Paterson has steady demand right now for people who can fix, clean, and keep buildings running. If you like hands-on work and being out in the field, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Home Depot

The Home Depot Location: Paterson, NJ (must live within ~15 miles)

(must live within ~15 miles) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

You’ll repair and maintain store and customer equipment like paint shakers, lifts, shopping carts, and more across local sites. Good fit if you have at least 1+ year of mechanical/electrical repair experience, can read schematics, and like working independently while driving a set territory.

Employer: Total Comfort Group

Total Comfort Group Location: Paterson, NJ (multi-site commercial locations)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed ("competitive compensation" based on experience)

You’ll handle commercial HVAC/R service, installs, and preventive maintenance for multi-site customers, working on RTUs, splits, refrigeration, boilers, and controls. Role comes with benefits, 401(k) match, company truck, fuel card, phone, PTO, and training, and is ideal if you have 4+ years commercial HVAC/R experience and EPA Universal.

Employer: Sylvia's Magic Cleaning

Location: Paterson, NJ (route in Passaic & Bergen County)

(route in Passaic & Bergen County) Type: Part-time/Other

Part-time/Other Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Schedule: Early mornings, including some weekends

Drive your own route between several commercial sites and clean restrooms, floors, and customer areas at each stop. Great if you have a valid NJ license, your own car, some cleaning experience, and want a flexible schedule with mostly in-person, independent work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.