Water work may affect service in Clifton

Passaic Valley Water Commission crews are replacing a fire hydrant near the corner of Walman Ave and Hazel St in Clifton, NJ, and nearby customers may see temporary water discoloration or a brief loss of water service while work is in progress. For questions, call 973-340-4300. More information: https://t.co/rPlU9wUXMy

This content is adapted from materials provided by Passaic Valley Water Commission