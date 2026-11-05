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Clifton

Water work may affect service in Clifton

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPD80_1Gp44yfT00

Passaic Valley Water Commission crews are replacing a fire hydrant near the corner of Walman Ave and Hazel St in Clifton, NJ, and nearby customers may see temporary water discoloration or a brief loss of water service while work is in progress. For questions, call 973-340-4300. More information: https://t.co/rPlU9wUXMy

This content is adapted from materials provided by Passaic Valley Water Commission

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