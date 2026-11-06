🏥 Paterson NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $70/hr

Paterson’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital roles to home care. If you’re in nursing or support care, there’s a mix of full-time, part-time, and per diem options right now.

Employer: St. Joseph's Health

St. Joseph's Health Location: Paterson, NJ

Paterson, NJ Type: Per Diem (OTHER)

Per Diem (OTHER) Pay: $41.58/hour

This role starts IVs, administers radioisotopes, and runs nuclear cardiac stress tests and scans. Great fit if you’re ARRT or NMTCB eligible/credentialed in Nuclear Medicine and want flexible per diem hours in a major regional medical center.

Employer: Wild Vibes Home and Body (home care agency)

(home care agency) Location: Paterson, NJ (caseloads in Passaic County)

Paterson, NJ (caseloads in Passaic County) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $37.00/hour

Non-skilled home health RN role doing home visits, assessments, and supervising HHAs—new grads welcome and training provided. You’ll need an NJ RN license, driver’s license, and a car; mileage is reimbursed and benefits include 401(k), health, and dental.

Employer: St. Joseph's Health

St. Joseph's Health Location: St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson, NJ

St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson, NJ Type: Part-time, Day shift

Pay: $50.00 – $70.00/hour

Outpatient RN role providing full assessments and close monitoring before, during, and after chemo and radiation. Ideal if you’re an NJ-licensed RN looking for part-time days with strong hospital benefits and oncology-focused experience.

Employer: St. Joseph's Health

St. Joseph's Health Location: St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson, NJ

St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson, NJ Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $18.87 – $25.48/hour

Entry-level support role doing intake, eligibility screening, eWIC card issuing, and basic measurements/blood work for the WIC program. Only a high school diploma is required; blood work training is provided, and you’ll use Microsoft Office and handle calls and appointments.

Employer: St. Joseph's Health

St. Joseph's Health Location: Primary Care Paterson (St. Joseph’s), Paterson, NJ

Primary Care Paterson (St. Joseph’s), Paterson, NJ Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $20.20 – $27.26/hour

CMA role in a primary care clinic, supporting physicians and nurses with patient care and office tasks. Comes with big-system perks like health, dental, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and 403(b) options for eligible staff.

Employer: St. Joseph's Health

St. Joseph's Health Location: St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson, NJ

St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson, NJ Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $21.06 – $31.59/hour

You’ll watch multiple patients from a central monitoring station, alerting nurses to prevent falls, elopement, and other safety issues. Only a high school diploma is required, so this can be a solid entry point into hospital work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related openings too. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.