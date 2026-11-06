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Paterson
🏥 Paterson NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $70/hr
9 days ago
Paterson’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital roles to home care. If you’re in nursing or support care, there’s a mix of full-time, part-time, and per diem options right now.
Per Diem Technician Nuclear Cardiology
- Employer: St. Joseph's Health
- Location: Paterson, NJ
- Type: Per Diem (OTHER)
- Pay: $41.58/hour
This role starts IVs, administers radioisotopes, and runs nuclear cardiac stress tests and scans. Great fit if you’re ARRT or NMTCB eligible/credentialed in Nuclear Medicine and want flexible per diem hours in a major regional medical center.
FULLTIME/ PARTIME Registered Nurse- NEW GRADS WELCOME
- Employer: Wild Vibes Home and Body (home care agency)
- Location: Paterson, NJ (caseloads in Passaic County)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $37.00/hour
Non-skilled home health RN role doing home visits, assessments, and supervising HHAs—new grads welcome and training provided. You’ll need an NJ RN license, driver’s license, and a car; mileage is reimbursed and benefits include 401(k), health, and dental.
Registered Nurse Outpatient Department Hospital
- Employer: St. Joseph's Health
- Location: St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson, NJ
- Type: Part-time, Day shift
- Pay: $50.00 – $70.00/hour
Outpatient RN role providing full assessments and close monitoring before, during, and after chemo and radiation. Ideal if you’re an NJ-licensed RN looking for part-time days with strong hospital benefits and oncology-focused experience.
WIC Associate
- Employer: St. Joseph's Health
- Location: St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: $18.87 – $25.48/hour
Entry-level support role doing intake, eligibility screening, eWIC card issuing, and basic measurements/blood work for the WIC program. Only a high school diploma is required; blood work training is provided, and you’ll use Microsoft Office and handle calls and appointments.
Certified Medical Assistant
- Employer: St. Joseph's Health
- Location: Primary Care Paterson (St. Joseph’s), Paterson, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: $20.20 – $27.26/hour
CMA role in a primary care clinic, supporting physicians and nurses with patient care and office tasks. Comes with big-system perks like health, dental, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and 403(b) options for eligible staff.
Monitor/Constant Technician - Full Time
- Employer: St. Joseph's Health
- Location: St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: $21.06 – $31.59/hour
You’ll watch multiple patients from a central monitoring station, alerting nurses to prevent falls, elopement, and other safety issues. Only a high school diploma is required, so this can be a solid entry point into hospital work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related openings too. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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