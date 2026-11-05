📋 Several Admin & Clerical Openings in Paterson Healthcare

Paterson’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these hospital admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: St. Joseph's Health

St. Joseph's Health Location: Paterson, NJ (St. Joseph’s University Medical Center)

(St. Joseph’s University Medical Center) Type: Per diem (as needed)

Per diem (as needed) Hourly Pay: $22.00

Support a patient care unit with clerical work and computer tasks like admissions, transfers, and discharges. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can handle hospital systems, and want flexible, per‑diem hours.

Employer: St. Joseph's Health

St. Joseph's Health Location: Paterson, NJ – 1350-P-275 Hosp Pl, 11 Getty Ave, 2nd Floor

– 1350-P-275 Hosp Pl, 11 Getty Ave, 2nd Floor Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay: $21.16 – $29.62

Handle patient registration, collect insurance and payment info, and help patients get set up for services. Great if you’re bilingual, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and like a mix of customer service and data entry.

Employer: St. Joseph's Health

St. Joseph's Health Location: Paterson, NJ (St. Joseph’s University Medical Center)

(St. Joseph’s University Medical Center) Type: Full-time, Evening shift

Hourly Pay: $18.87 – $25.48

Be the friendly face at the hospital entrance—greet visitors, give directions, and help with account activation and document imaging. Ideal if you have basic medical office training, are bilingual, and enjoy helping people in person.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your skills fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.