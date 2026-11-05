📣 Paterson, NJ Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Paterson has a few solid sales and marketing roles right now, from creative social media work to high-earning commission gigs. If you’re driven and like talking to people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lotus Sales / Lotus Pest Control

Lotus Sales / Location: Listed in Paterson, NJ , but role is actually in MO & AR metros (Springfield/Joplin, Bentonville/Fort Smith, Little Rock)

Listed in , but role is actually in (Springfield/Joplin, Bentonville/Fort Smith, Little Rock) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base pay + commission (10–15% on eligible services)

You’ll do 5–6 home inspections a day, recommend pest and home protection services, and earn commission on what you sell. No pest control experience needed—they provide full training, equipment, and daily sales coaching.

Employer: Wild Vibes Home and Body

Location: Paterson, NJ 07514 (Hybrid remote)

(Hybrid remote) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour

This role is for an experienced Social Media & E‑Commerce Specialist who can run Shopify, manage Instagram/TikTok/Facebook, and handle paid ads. You must be bilingual English/Spanish, comfortable creating Reels/TikToks, and able to attend pop-ups and events. Portfolio required; not entry-level.

Employer: Premier Pest Control LLC

Location: Listed in Paterson, NJ , but you relocate to Western West Virginia for the summer

Listed in , but you for the summer Type: Summer internship (March–August 2027)

Pay: $3,000–$7,000+ per month upfront , average $31,000–$47,000 total summer commission; top reps can earn $100,000+

, average total summer commission; top reps can earn Housing: Provided for the summer

Door-to-door sales of 1‑year pest control plans with a set daily schedule and heavy commission upside. They provide housing, training, and lots of performance bonuses—best for highly competitive, hard-working students or early-career sellers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.