🏥 Paterson, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Paterson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in homes and in hospital settings. Here are a few solid roles if you like direct patient care and flexible hours.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Paterson, NJ (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month depending on visits)

You’ll visit adult and geriatric patients where they live, doing 1-hour health assessments that help close care gaps and catch issues early. This is a good fit if you want control over your schedule, mileage reimbursement, CE support, and the option to move into a full-time NP role later.

Employer: FamilyWay Home Care

Location: Paterson, NJ (in-home)

(in-home) Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $19.00/hour

Hands-on role helping clients with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, mobility, light housekeeping, and basic health monitoring. Great if you have an HHA license, at least 1 year of experience, and are comfortable working with dementia patients and autistic kids.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Paterson, NJ (hospital setting)

Type: Part-time / On-call (3 days/week + alternating Saturdays)

Pay: $22.80–$24.45/hour

You’ll be the face of the lab, drawing blood for patients of all ages in a fast-paced hospital environment and handling specimen processing and data entry. Good match if you have strong phlebotomy skills, can work weekends/holidays as needed, and want access to a 401(k) with company match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.