🛒 Paterson, NJ Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Paying Up to $24/hr

Paterson’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like leading a team or staying active on the sales floor. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Paterson, NJ.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Location: Paterson, NJ (Greater Paterson, Paramus, Hillsdale area)

(Greater Paterson, Paramus, Hillsdale area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.20/hour

Stock and display popular drinks like 7UP, Snapple, Core, Bai and more at large retail stores. You’ll use your own car to travel between stores (mileage tracked via company phone), stay active lifting up to 50 lbs, and enjoy strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, parental leave, and education assistance.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Paterson, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $18.50 – $23.50/hour

Key-holder role where you help open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory, and coach team members while delivering friendly customer service. Comes with health, dental, vision (with 30-hour week), PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in that application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.