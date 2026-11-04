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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Paterson, NJ
Paterson’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring for both entry-level and leadership roles. Good mix of full-time and part-time, plus several spots with solid benefits.
Store Driver
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Paterson, NJ
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.40 – $17.75 per hour
Drive parts to local repair shops, help in the store, and keep customers happy. This is a good fit if you like being on the move, can lift up to 50 lbs often, and want steady hours with a big national employer that offers health and wellness benefits.
Junior Assistant Manager
Employer: Rainbow Shops
Location: Paterson, NJ
Type: Full-time (entry-level management)
Pay: Not listed
Entry-level management role where you learn to run a fashion retail store. Great if you have 6+ months retail department manager experience, love fashion, and want real growth potential with a company opening new stores every year.
Retail Front End Supervisor – Full-Time
Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
Location: 301 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07505
Type: Regular Full-time
Pay: $17.92 – $19.92 per hour
Lead the front end, coach cashiers, and support store operations as part of the leadership team. Nice pick if you have 1+ year of supervisory experience and want competitive pay, store discount, benefits, and a clear path into store management.
Part Sales Manager – Part Time
Employer: AutoZone
Location: Paterson, NJ
Type: Part-time management
Pay: Not listed
Part-time leadership role helping run the store, drive sales, and support the team. Good for someone with flexible hours who wants management experience, strong training, and access to benefits and discounts even as a part-timer.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail roles in busy areas like Paterson tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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