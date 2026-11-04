🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Paterson, NJ

Paterson’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring for both entry-level and leadership roles. Good mix of full-time and part-time, plus several spots with solid benefits.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Paterson, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.40 – $17.75 per hour

Drive parts to local repair shops, help in the store, and keep customers happy. This is a good fit if you like being on the move, can lift up to 50 lbs often, and want steady hours with a big national employer that offers health and wellness benefits.

Employer: Rainbow Shops

Location: Paterson, NJ

Type: Full-time (entry-level management)

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level management role where you learn to run a fashion retail store. Great if you have 6+ months retail department manager experience, love fashion, and want real growth potential with a company opening new stores every year.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 301 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07505

Type: Regular Full-time

Pay: $17.92 – $19.92 per hour

Lead the front end, coach cashiers, and support store operations as part of the leadership team. Nice pick if you have 1+ year of supervisory experience and want competitive pay, store discount, benefits, and a clear path into store management.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Paterson, NJ

Type: Part-time management

Pay: Not listed

Part-time leadership role helping run the store, drive sales, and support the team. Good for someone with flexible hours who wants management experience, strong training, and access to benefits and discounts even as a part-timer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail roles in busy areas like Paterson tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.