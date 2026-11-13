Patchogue has a nice mix of front-of-store and warehouse roles right now, from beauty retail to produce and industrial supplies. Good options here if you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Location: Patchogue, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a beauty store team, drive sales, and make sure every shopper has a great experience. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years retail/customer service plus 1+ year in management and love all things hair and beauty.

Also listed on Indeed: 01334 Store Manager – Sally Beauty

Employer: Robert Schulz

Location: Patchogue, NY

Type: In-person (other/unspecified)

In-person (other/unspecified) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Keep the produce section stocked, fresh, and clean while helping customers find what they need. This role is hands-on with stocking, lifting, and organizing, great if you like staying active and working with fresh food.

Employer: Airweld Inc

Location: Patchogue, NY

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Pay: From $23.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, health, HSA, paid time off, retirement plan, vision

Entry-level warehouse and counter sales role with steady weekday hours and room to grow if you bring a good attitude. You’ll help in the warehouse, unload trucks, keep things clean, and assist customers at the counter.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.