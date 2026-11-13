Pataskala’s retail scene is steady and hiring, with a few solid roles for people who like being in stores, staying active, and keeping shelves looking sharp.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Pataskala, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

You’ll visit grocery stores, use your smartphone to capture product data, and help brands understand what’s happening on the shelves. Training is provided, benefits are available for eligible teammates, and there’s room to grow if you want a long-term retail career.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Pataskala, OH

Type: Full-time

This role is all about planograms and presentation: setting up displays, keeping shelves stocked and neat, and working with store staff to fix product and tagging issues. Good fit if you like detailed work, moving around the store, and working mostly on your own while still teaming up with store employees.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Pataskala, OH

Type: Full-time

You’ll stock and rotate products, follow planograms, and keep tags and signage accurate so shoppers can find what they need. This is a hands-on store role with a focus on clean, full shelves and simple in-store data checks.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.