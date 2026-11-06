🧑‍💼 Pataskala HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From Generalist to Director

Pataskala’s HR scene is busy right now, with openings from hands-on generalist work to senior leadership. If you’re in People & Culture and want to stay close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vaco by Highspring

Vaco by Highspring Location: Pataskala, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range mentioned but not clearly listed in posting (varies by skills, experience, and location)

This role covers day-to-day HR operations: employee records, onboarding/offboarding, benefits questions, basic recruiting, and routine employee relations. Good fit if you like being the go-to HR contact and want broad experience across HR admin, compliance, and recruiting.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: Pataskala, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $150,000 (national range)

Lead HR at a major logistics employer, supporting distribution centers and regional offices. You’ll partner with senior leaders, manage a team, handle full life-cycle HR, and drive engagement and change projects—ideal if you have 5+ years HR experience and want a bigger strategic role with strong corporate benefits.

Employer: Illuminate USA

Location: Pataskala, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; described as competitive pay with comprehensive benefits

Senior role leading enterprise learning, leadership development, and organizational development at a fast-growing solar manufacturing company. You’ll build talent strategy, run L&D and OD teams, design leadership programs, succession planning, internships, and apprenticeships, and use data to show impact—great for someone with 10+ years in HR/OD who wants to shape a large, growing workforce.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and may keep strong HR talent in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.