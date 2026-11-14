Passaic has a steady flow of front-line retail and food service jobs right now, with several big chains hiring. Good mix of part-time and full-time roles if you like working with people.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 215 Washington Pl, Passaic, NJ 07055

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.95–$16.00/hour

Help customers, run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible employees.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 504 Van Houten Ave, Passaic, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.92/hour

Take phone orders, work the line making pizzas, stock ingredients, and help keep the store clean. Full-time roles may offer 401(k), health insurance, and bonus eligibility for management.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 933 Main Ave, Passaic, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.92/hour

Similar customer-facing role at a different Domino’s location: answer phones, enter orders, prep food, and handle cash. Includes 401(k) and health insurance options for full-time.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 90 Dayton Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055

Type: Full-time (listed as Assistant Store Manager)

Pay: $18.00–$18.50/hour

Step into leadership: help run daily store operations, open/close the store, handle cash, support scheduling and inventory, and train associates. Role includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible staff.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.