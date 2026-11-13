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Passaic
🏥 Passaic, NJ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With Strong Pay
4 days ago
Passaic’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse or allied health pro, there are solid options here with good pay and real flexibility.
Travel CT Technologist - $2,565/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Passaic, NJ
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts
- Pay: $2,565 per week
This is a travel CT Tech role with steady night shifts and guaranteed hours. Comes with weekly pay, full medical/vision/dental, 401(k), CE, license reimbursement, and more.
Case Manager RN - Field (Passaic County, NJ)
- Employer: CVS Health / Aetna
- Location: Work from home in Passaic County, NJ with 25–50% local travel (up to 50-mile radius)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm, 40 hrs/week
- Pay Range: $66,575 – $142,576/year + bonus eligible
- Sign-on Bonus: $7,500
Field-based RN case management for Medicare/Medicaid members, using a holistic, data-informed approach. Good fit if you like autonomy, home-based work, and coordinating complex care with strong benefits and PTO.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1,862/week
- Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health
- Location: Passaic, NJ
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour evening shifts
- Pay: $1,862 per week (based on 40 hrs; includes taxable + tax-free components)
Travel RRT role with day-one benefits, housing options, wellness programs, and license reimbursement. Great if you want steady evenings and strong support from a travel-focused agency.
LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) – Home Care
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Passaic County, NJ (one-on-one care in client homes near you)
- Type: Full-time (flexible shifts: 8s, 10s, or 12s)
- Pay: $33–$36/hour (weekdays), $35–$40/hour (ongoing weekends)
- Sign-on Bonus: Up to $5,000
Private duty LPN role with flexible scheduling, weekly pay, and one-on-one care for pediatric or adult clients. Includes PTO (if eligible), 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid training, and strong clinical support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—often there are similar openings with different shifts or start dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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