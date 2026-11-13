Passaic’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse or allied health pro, there are solid options here with good pay and real flexibility.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Passaic, NJ

Type: Internship / Travel , 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour night shifts

Internship / , 13-week contract, , Pay: $2,565 per week

This is a travel CT Tech role with steady night shifts and guaranteed hours. Comes with weekly pay, full medical/vision/dental, 401(k), CE, license reimbursement, and more.

Employer: CVS Health / Aetna

Location: Work from home in Passaic County, NJ with 25–50% local travel (up to 50-mile radius)

Work from home in with (up to 50-mile radius) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm, 40 hrs/week

, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm, Pay Range: $66,575 – $142,576/year + bonus eligible

+ bonus eligible Sign-on Bonus: $7,500

Field-based RN case management for Medicare/Medicaid members, using a holistic, data-informed approach. Good fit if you like autonomy, home-based work, and coordinating complex care with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health

Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health Location: Passaic, NJ

Type: Internship / Travel , 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour evening shifts

Internship / , 13-week contract, , Pay: $1,862 per week (based on 40 hrs; includes taxable + tax-free components)

Travel RRT role with day-one benefits, housing options, wellness programs, and license reimbursement. Great if you want steady evenings and strong support from a travel-focused agency.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Passaic County, NJ (one-on-one care in client homes near you)

(one-on-one care in client homes near you) Type: Full-time (flexible shifts: 8s, 10s, or 12s)

(flexible shifts: 8s, 10s, or 12s) Pay: $33–$36/hour (weekdays), $35–$40/hour (ongoing weekends)

(weekdays), (ongoing weekends) Sign-on Bonus: Up to $5,000

Private duty LPN role with flexible scheduling, weekly pay, and one-on-one care for pediatric or adult clients. Includes PTO (if eligible), 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid training, and strong clinical support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—often there are similar openings with different shifts or start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.