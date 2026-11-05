🏥 Passaic, NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Passaic’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Good mix of hospital roles and travel gigs with strong pay and solid benefits.

Employer: Soliant Health

Soliant Health Location: Passaic, NJ

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts)

(13 weeks, , 8-hour shifts) Pay: $2,420 – $2,560 per week + tax-advantaged stipends, weekly pay, 401(k)

Work as a CT Tech in a busy Passaic facility while earning premium travel pay. Great if you have ARRT (CT), at least 1+ year CT experience, and want variety, new protocols, and strong benefits.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Passaic, NJ

Type: Full-time, Travel (Start 11/23/2026 , 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour night shifts )

(Start , 12 weeks, , ) Pay: $2,592 per week (plus tax-free stipend, per agency details)

Night-shift CT Tech travel role with one of NJ’s top travel agencies. Good fit if you like 3x12s, want strong pay packages, and prefer a “family feel” agency with around-the-clock support.

Employer: St. Mary’s General Hospital

Location: Passaic, NJ

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: $29.56 – $43.09 per hour, plus comprehensive benefits (PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement)

Join the only hospital in Passaic, a community-based tertiary center with strong cardiology, cancer, and maternal-child programs. You’ll perform respiratory therapy and pulmonary diagnostics; NJ RCP license and BCLS required, with ACLS/PALS within 60 days.

Employer: Care Options for Kids

Location: Passaic, NJ (supporting Paterson School District )

(supporting ) Type: Full-time (about 35 hrs/week through end of school year)

(about through end of school year) Pay: Not listed; includes weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), bonuses, and training

Blend school-based nursing with focused, one-on-one pediatric home care. Great for RNs who want calmer, high-acuity care with strong clinical support; NJ RN license and Substitute Nursing Certification needed (they’ll pay for the cert if you don’t have it).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can match you with similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.