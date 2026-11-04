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Passaic
🏥 Passaic, NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
2 days ago
Passaic’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several solid options here, from travel tech roles to local hospital and clinic jobs.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $3,413/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Passaic, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts)
- Pay: $3,413 per week (40 hours/week)
- Work independently in all phases of diagnostic nuclear medicine, from acquiring and processing studies to setting up reads for physicians. Comes with health insurance, 401k matching, and licensing reimbursement for experienced Nuclear Medicine Technologists.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $3,566/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Passaic, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts)
- Pay: $3,566 per week (40 hours/week)
- Travel Nuc Med role with day shifts and guaranteed hours, plus Day 1 medical, 401k match, housing support, and a long list of extra benefits like CE, wellness programs, and license reimbursement.
Local Contract Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $74–$78/hour
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Passaic, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Local Contract (13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts)
- Pay: $74–$78 per hour
- Same Nuc Med specialty but for locals who want contract pay without full travel status. Includes access to Host’s medical, 401k, housing support, and other benefits while you work steady daytime hours.
Physical Therapy Aide – Outpatient SportsMed Clinic
- Employer: SportsMed Physical Therapy
- Location: Passaic, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$16.50 per hour
- Help run a busy outpatient clinic with PT, chiropractic, OT hand therapy, and acupuncture. You’ll greet patients, set up equipment, prep hot/ice packs, and keep treatment areas clean; Spanish bilingual is a plus and there’s medical, dental, vision, and 401k with 4–8% match.
LPN – Psych Adult (Day Shift)
- Employer: St. Mary’s General Hospital
- Location: Passaic, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Pay Range: $35.81–$43.96 per hour
- Provide direct and indirect care on an adult psych unit at the city’s only hospital, under RN supervision. Role includes psych and general nursing care, with a full benefits package, PTO, 401k, and tuition reimbursement.
Clinician – Passaic County (Hybrid, Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Center For Family Services
- Location: Passaic County (Paterson in-person / Telehealth hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Sign-On Bonus: $1,500–$3,000 (higher for LCSW/LPC)
- Provide counseling to children and families using behavioral and cognitive approaches, plus crisis intervention and case management. Comes with strong PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401k, and lots of training and growth opportunities; bilingual Spanish preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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