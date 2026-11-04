🏥 Passaic, NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Passaic’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several solid options here, from travel tech roles to local hospital and clinic jobs.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Passaic, NJ

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts)

Pay: $3,413 per week (40 hours/week)

(40 hours/week) Work independently in all phases of diagnostic nuclear medicine, from acquiring and processing studies to setting up reads for physicians. Comes with health insurance, 401k matching, and licensing reimbursement for experienced Nuclear Medicine Technologists.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Passaic, NJ

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts)

Pay: $3,566 per week (40 hours/week)

(40 hours/week) Travel Nuc Med role with day shifts and guaranteed hours, plus Day 1 medical, 401k match, housing support, and a long list of extra benefits like CE, wellness programs, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Passaic, NJ

Type: Full-time, Local Contract (13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts)

Pay: $74–$78 per hour

Same Nuc Med specialty but for locals who want contract pay without full travel status. Includes access to Host’s medical, 401k, housing support, and other benefits while you work steady daytime hours.

Employer: SportsMed Physical Therapy

Location: Passaic, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$16.50 per hour

Help run a busy outpatient clinic with PT, chiropractic, OT hand therapy, and acupuncture. You’ll greet patients, set up equipment, prep hot/ice packs, and keep treatment areas clean; Spanish bilingual is a plus and there’s medical, dental, vision, and 401k with 4–8% match.

Employer: St. Mary’s General Hospital

Location: Passaic, NJ

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay Range: $35.81–$43.96 per hour

Provide direct and indirect care on an adult psych unit at the city’s only hospital, under RN supervision. Role includes psych and general nursing care, with a full benefits package, PTO, 401k, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Center For Family Services

Location: Passaic County (Paterson in-person / Telehealth hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Sign-On Bonus: $1,500–$3,000 (higher for LCSW/LPC)

(higher for LCSW/LPC) Provide counseling to children and families using behavioral and cognitive approaches, plus crisis intervention and case management. Comes with strong PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401k, and lots of training and growth opportunities; bilingual Spanish preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.