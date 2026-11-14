Barby Wunsch. Photo courtesy of the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center.

Barby Wunsch to lead Meals That Connect; board begins search for successor

– Barby Wunsch will step down as executive director of Paso Robles Youth Arts Center on Dec. 6 to become executive director of Meals That Connect, a nonprofit that supports seniors throughout San Luis Obispo County, the center’s board of directors announced.

The board said Wunsch strengthened the organization, expanded opportunities for young people and built relationships throughout the community. Her leadership helped guide a period of growth and transformation that included major improvements to the center’s facilities, expansion of its culinary arts programming and efforts to support the organization’s long-term sustainability, according to the board.

The board said Wunsch remained committed to the center’s mission of making arts education accessible to all children, regardless of their families’ financial circumstances.

“While we will deeply miss Barby’s leadership, we are thrilled for her as she takes this next step in her career,” the board said in its announcement.

The board of directors is working to ensure a smooth leadership transition as it searches for the next executive director. The board said the center’s mission remains unchanged and that staff and teaching artists remain committed to providing arts education.