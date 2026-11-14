Crews to replace pavement between Niblick Road and Melody Drive over about two weeks, according to city

– Paving on the Creston Road Corridor Improvements Project Phase 2 begins Monday, Nov. 16, with crews removing and replacing pavement near Niblick Road and working toward Melody Drive, according to the City of Paso Robles.

The work is expected to take about two weeks, weather permitting. Temporary traffic control will move through the corridor with the construction, and crews will finish one side of the roadway before moving to the other. Drivers should expect daytime lane shifts and traffic cones around the active work zone, which will be removed at the end of each workday.

Waterline construction will continue near Rolling Hills Road, where about 80% of that work is expected to be done by the end of November. Concrete K-rail barriers will then go up around the work zone to allow crews to install sewer and storm drain lines. Unlike the temporary traffic controls, the barrier configuration will stay in place through late 2027 while that work is completed.

Phase 2 began July 13 and runs from Orchard Drive to Niblick Road. The city said it has two sections: Phase A, from Melody Drive to just beyond Orchard Drive, includes underground utility improvements and a new roundabout at Rolling Hills Road, and Phase B, from Niblick Road to Melody Drive, includes underground utilities, fiber conduit, accessibility improvements and pavement replacement.

The $17.8 million phase is funded through a combination of state and local money, including a $3 million state allocation secured with support from state Sen. John Laird, $2 million from the voter-approved Measure J-20 sales tax and money from voter-approved Measure I-24, according to the city.

Paso Robles Daily News previously reported on the start of Phase 2 of the Creston Road improvements. Phase 1, from South River Road to Orchard Drive, began in late 2023 and was completed in 2025.

The city encourages drivers to slow down, allow extra travel time and follow posted signs and directions from construction crews. Schedules may change because of weather or other conditions.

For more information, visit www.prcity.com/crestonroad.