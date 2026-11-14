Defendant faces up to 11 years in addition to current sentence; sentencing set for Dec. 10, according to District Attorney’s Office

– A San Luis Obispo County jury on Thursday, Nov. 12, found Mark Randall Fawcett, 40, guilty of criminal threats against a correctional officer at California Men’s Colony, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The jury also found true a 2018 Merced County conviction for criminal threats, which counts as both a strike and a prior serious felony, and found aggravating factors true after a six-day trial. Fawcett is an inmate at the state prison and is serving a 12-year sentence.

The evidence showed that on Nov. 25, 2025, while the officer was performing his duties at the prison, Fawcett threatened to get a gun, go to the officer’s home and shoot him. The officer told jurors the threat reaching his home and family made it worse than other threats he had received, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Fawcett’s prior convictions include felony stalking and vandalism in 2014 and again in 2021, and criminal threats and threatening the life of a public official in 2018, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The officer learned Fawcett was scheduled for parole by the end of 2026.

Fawcett faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in state prison, which would be served in addition to his current term. Sentencing is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in Department 6 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court before Judge Michael S. Frye.

Deputy District Attorney Gregory J. Devitt of the Felony Prosecution Unit prosecuted the case. The California Men’s Colony Investigative Services Unit investigated, and Rebecca Stolper of the Christopher G. Money Victim Witness Assistance Center supported the victim.

District Attorney Dan Dow thanked the officer for reporting and testifying and the jurors for their verdict, and said his office will hold accountable anyone who threatens prison staff.

For more information, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/da.