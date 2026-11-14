“You Say Tomato” by Jim Trask won first place in Aquarius 2026.

– The Central Coast Watercolor Society has announced the call for entries for Aquarius 2027, the California Open Watermedia Exhibition, to be held Feb. 21 to March 30, 2027, at Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay.

The exhibition presents watermedia painting in a wide range of subject material and techniques, from experimental to traditional, and encourages support for watermedia painting as an artistic medium, according to the society.

The call for entries is open to society members and to non-member watermedia artists who live in California. Submissions open Sunday, Nov. 29, and close at midnight Jan. 3, 2027.

The juror for selection and awards is award-winning watercolorist Tim Saternow. More than $3,000 in cash and merchandise will be awarded.

The complete prospectus and entry form are available on the society’s website.