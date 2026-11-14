Suspects stopped near Shandon about 40 minutes after report; stolen jewelry and firearms recovered, according to Sheriff’s Office

– Two suspects were arrested Thursday, Nov. 12, after an armed home invasion robbery in the Heritage Ranch area, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies learned that two male suspects approached a residence and forced their way inside when the door was answered. Once inside, the suspects held the occupants at gunpoint and forced them into a room while making threats against them, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspects made one occupant retrieve a safe containing about $20,000 worth of jewelry, then fled with the safe and several firearms.

Deputies obtained a description of the suspects’ vehicle and, with help from an automated license plate reader system, located it traveling on Highway 46 near Shandon. With assistance from the Paso Robles Police Department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, deputies stopped the vehicle about 40 minutes after the initial report.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported. A search of the vehicle turned up the stolen jewelry and firearms.

Avyel Leyva, 18, of Merced, was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, kidnapping, criminal threats and attempting to dissuade a witness. He was also arrested on a Newman Police Department warrant for shooting at an inhabited dwelling, willful discharge of a firearm, assault with a firearm on a person, participating in a criminal street gang and criminal threats, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A second suspect, a 17-year-old from Gustin, was arrested on the same charges stemming from the robbery. The juvenile is not being named.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and that there is no known ongoing threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office said no further information is available at this time.

For more information, visit www.slosheriff.org.