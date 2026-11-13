A scene from the documentary “High Ground.” Photo courtesy of Dash Pictures.

Film about 1976 plane crash and the climbers who reached the wreck first includes a Q&A

– The documentary “High Ground,” about a smuggler’s plane that crashed in Yosemite in 1976 and the young climbers who reached the wreck first, will screen at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m.

The screening includes a question-and-answer session with Ken Yager, according to filmmakers Rob Drake and Daniel Sharp of Dash Pictures.

Tickets are available online, and a trailer for the film is posted on YouTube.

Park Cinemas has hosted other documentary screenings, including a film on democracy earlier this year.

For more information, visit www.highgroundfilm.com.