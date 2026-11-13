Commission also continues 12-unit housing project time extension to Dec. 8

– The Paso Robles Planning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday, Nov. 10, to approve a development plan modification that allows a detached accessory building at 41 Terrace Hill Drive to exceed the 15-foot height limit in the city’s single-family residential zone. The applicant, John R. Hamon Jr., is the city’s sitting mayor, according to the city attorney.

Commissioners Christensen and Covarrubias were absent from the meeting at the Council Chamber, 1000 Spring St.

The commission also voted 5-0 to continue the second public hearing item, a time extension for a 12-unit multifamily development at 321 12th St., to its Dec. 8 agenda, and approved the consent calendar, which consisted of two sets of minutes, by the same vote.

Commission approves 19-foot-6-inch accessory building

According to the meeting agenda and staff report, Hamon applied to build a 1,116-square-foot, two-story detached accessory building behind the existing 7,375-square-foot house on the 2.48-acre property. Detached accessory structures in the R1 zone are limited to 15 feet, but the city’s development plan modification process allows exceptions for structures larger than 120 square feet.

Under the city’s method of measuring height from the average of the highest and lowest points where the walls meet the ground, the building would be 19 feet, 6 inches tall. The staff report said the building stands 13 feet, 4 inches above the existing grade of the house and 24 feet, 9 inches at its lowest point because the lot slopes. Staff said the roofline would not rise above the roofline of the house.

The staff report said the building is meant to store a tractor used for weed abatement. The lower level would open onto an abandoned fire road, and the upper level would be a workspace reached from the level of the house. Staff told the commission the project would require removing two trees, neither of them oaks.

The Development Review Committee recommended approval Oct. 19. Staff recommended that the commission find the project exempt from environmental review under state guidelines for small structures. Conditions of approval limit the building to uses that are accessory to the home.

Before the presentation, the city attorney told the commission that the mayor’s role as applicant did not create a conflict of interest at the commission level, because elected and appointed officials keep their private rights as citizens to seek the same approvals. The attorney said that if the project reached the City Council, the city would take another look and advise the mayor not to participate.

The owner of the adjoining property, who had submitted written comments, asked why the building needs to exceed 15 feet, how construction materials would reach the site given a one-foot no-access easement along the southern property line, and whether alternative locations on the lot had been fully analyzed. A neighbor who has lived at 50 Terrace Hill Drive for 26 years urged approval, saying the building would be visible from the property and the household has no objection.

Staff said the zoning code allows the modification process if required findings are met, and that the site analysis looked at preserving open space and avoiding the removal of oak trees. Hamon told the commission that no other location near the existing garage works because of the slope and an oak woodland, and that the building is meant to connect to the garage. He said construction equipment would likely come in from the fire road at the top of the hill rather than across the easement. Community development staff said a non-access easement bars permanent driveways or crossings tied to construction permits, but that the city does not regulate occasional crossing of a property line.

Commissioner Lorenz moved to approve the modification and Commissioner Roden seconded. The commission approved it 5-0.

Commission continues 12-unit time extension to Dec. 8

At the start of the meeting, staff asked the commission to schedule the second public hearing item for a date certain of Dec. 8. The item is a time extension for the entitlements for a 12-unit multifamily development at 321 12th St. proposed by applicant Anne Laddon, which include a conditional use permit and site plan review, according to the agenda. The commission voted 5-0 to move the item to its Dec. 8 agenda.

Staff updates

Planning staff said the commission’s Oct. 27 recommendation on The Landing business park at the former boys school site goes to the City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Annexation of parcels around the landfill and an appeal of a goat-keeping conditional use permit are on the council’s Dec. 1 agenda.

Staff also said the city is interviewing consultants for the housing element update, with a contract expected to go to the council in early 2027, and that Dec. 8 is the commission’s last meeting of the year.

Watch the meeting streamed on YouTube below: