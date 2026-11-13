Michael Massey leads City Council District 2.

Frankel leads Britton by 436 votes; Measure G-26 still short of 55%

– The latest unofficial San Luis Obispo County results, posted at 4:04 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, show Faith Frankel leading the Paso Robles mayoral contest with 4,511 votes (45.87%), ahead of Bill Britton with 4,075 (41.44%) and Chris Rogalla with 1,248 (12.69%); Michael Massey leads City Council District 2 with 1,065 votes (38.21%), followed by Robert Simoni with 873 and Chris Bausch with 849, while District 1 incumbent Kris Beal leads Linda C. George, 1,504 to 570. Measure G-26 has 7,308 yes votes (45.04%) and 8,917 no votes (54.96%), below the 55% needed to pass.

The results update the previous update and include all 153 precincts in the county. This drop added 15,207 ballots. Countywide, 106,581 of 183,042 registered voters had ballots counted, a turnout of 58.23%. That includes 98,953 vote-by-mail ballots and 7,628 ballots cast at polling places.

The county’s unprocessed ballots report estimates that about 24,739 ballots remain to be counted, including 17,177 vote-by-mail ballots received on or before Election Day, 2,814 mail ballots received after Election Day, 2,709 provisional ballots, 781 ballots forwarded from other counties and 1,258 others that are damaged, need to be remade or require further review. The county expects to post its next update at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and has until Dec. 3 to certify the results.

Mayor

In the mayor’s race, Frankel has 4,511 votes (45.87%), Bill Britton has 4,075 (41.44%), and Chris Rogalla has 1,248 (12.69%). Frankel’s lead over Britton grew from 244 votes to 436 votes. All 11 precincts have reported, with 10,750 of the city’s 18,847 registered voters counted so far, a turnout of 57.04%.

City council

In District 1, incumbent Councilmember Kris Beal leads Linda C. George with 1,504 votes (72.52%) to 570 (27.48%).

The District 2 race remains close. Michael Massey has 1,065 votes (38.21%), Simoni has 873 (31.32%), and Bausch has 849 (30.46%). Massey leads Simoni by 192 votes, and Bausch, the incumbent, trails Massey by 216.

School board

In the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees races:

Trustee Area 1: Thomas Apkarian has 1,475 votes (55.56%), and Jim Cogan has 1,180 (44.44%).

Trustee Area 2: Randy Kwiatkowski has 715 votes (63.27%), and Brian Maxted has 415 (36.73%).

Trustee Area 4: Jennifer Hamm has 1,515 votes (52.24%), and John Rowins has 1,385 (47.76%).

Measure G-26

Measure G-26, the school district bond measure, has 7,308 yes votes (45.04%) and 8,917 no votes (54.96%), with all 24 precincts reporting. The measure needs 55% of the vote to pass.

Templeton

In the Templeton Community Services District race for two director seats, Wayne Petersen has 1,569 votes (43.14%), Eric Mortensen has 1,406 (38.66%), and William Nowinski has 662 (18.20%).

In the Templeton Unified School District governing board race for two seats, Jennifer Grinager has 2,504 votes (37.64%), Forrest Pearson has 2,103 (31.61%), and Janel Armet has 2,046 (30.75%).

Results will change as the county counts the remaining ballots. Totals are unofficial until certified.

For more information, visit the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s election results page.