Photo courtesy of Creston Village Assisted Living & Memory Care.

Week of events included a trunk-or-treat that drew about 300 people

– Creston Village Assisted Living & Memory Care in Paso Robles marked Halloween with a full week of activities, beginning with a trunk-or-treat that drew about 300 people from the community.

Families in costume filled the parking lot, and residents joined in to greet the children and see the decorated trunks. Paso Robles Daily News previously reported on the event.

Residents also took an outing to the Cambria Scarecrow Festival, where they wandered the displays and enjoyed some Central Coast fall scenery.

Photo courtesy of Creston Village Assisted Living & Memory Care.

The week wrapped up with a Halloween Happy Hour featuring live entertainment from local performer Joy Bonner. Residents dressed up, sang along and danced.

Photo courtesy of Creston Village Assisted Living & Memory Care.

For more information about Creston Village, visit www.pegasusseniorliving.com.