Photo courtesy of Must! Charities.

Event raised just over $200,000 for nine San Luis Obispo County nonprofits

– The Paso Robles Children’s Museum received the Audience Choice Award and shared third place at The Pitch 2026, an event hosted by Must! Charities that raised just over $200,000 for nine local nonprofits, according to the organization.

The event took place Tuesday evening, Nov. 10, at the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo. Nine nonprofit leaders each had three minutes on stage. Over three months, the leaders took part in five training sessions and worked with 20 volunteer coaches and marketing specialists.

Positive Ride won first place and $20,000, and the SLO Noor Foundation took second place and $15,000. City Farm SLO and the Paso Robles Children’s Museum each received $10,000 for third place, and the five other participating organizations received $5,000 each. The children’s museum also received an additional $5,000 as the Audience Choice Award winner, after receiving the most audience support.

The other participating organizations were Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, Creative Alternative for Learning & Living, Friends of Camp Natoma, One Cool Earth and Paso Robles Youth Arts Center.

The evening generated just over $115,000 in direct audience contributions, in addition to $85,000 in cash awards. Every dollar donated by the audience will go directly to the nonprofits selected by donors, according to the release.

“These nonprofit leaders are doing extraordinary things in our community every single day, often without much recognition,” said Becky Gray, CEO of Must! Charities. “The Pitch gives them a chance to be seen, heard, and celebrated. But what moved me most was watching our community rally behind them. The generosity, the encouragement, the genuine connection between the audience and the people on that stage. That is the power of community, and that’s why we created The Pitch.”