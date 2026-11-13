Guests who bring an unwrapped toy to a participating winery receive a complimentary tasting

– The Downtown Wine District is partnering with the San Miguel Firefighter Association to collect toys for children in need this holiday season.

Through Dec. 10, anyone who brings an unwrapped toy to any participating winery will receive a complimentary wine tasting in gratitude, according to the district. The district calls the event “Sip & Support.”

For more information, visit the Downtown Wine District website.