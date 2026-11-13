– Dear Members of the Board of Trustees,

After watching the November 10th board meeting, I am utterly disappointed in the actions and comments of several board members.

Very serious allegations involving the potential misuse of public funds have been brought forward. Regrettably, those allegations have once again cast a shadow over the reputation of PRJUSD. Multiple trustees understandably expressed frustration with the manner in which these allegations were presented. However, several then went considerably further: publicly dismissing the allegations, directing personal insults at the complaining trustee, apologizing to the staff members whose conduct was being questioned, and calling for the censure of the trustee who raised the concerns.

Ironically, this reaction may well illustrate why the matter was brought forward in the manner it was, rather than through the normal internal process.

No evidence has been publicly evaluated, no independent investigation has been completed, and no findings have been made. Dismissing these allegations at this stage is wholly premature and inconsistent with the board’s responsibility to provide meaningful oversight of public funds.

The day may come when every allegation against district staff is fully investigated and disproven. I sincerely hope that is the outcome. If so, the frustration and defense of those employees expressed at last night’s meeting may ultimately prove justified. But that day has not yet come. Until the facts are established, publicly attacking the allegations and the individual who raised them is equally inappropriate.

The primary responsibility of this board is to protect the public interest. What was on display last night gave the appearance that protecting the feelings and reputations of a handful of staff members had taken precedence over the board’s responsibility to taxpayers.

I genuinely hope that district staff have complied with all applicable laws, district policies, and procedures, and have maintained thorough records documenting that compliance. But that is precisely what must be established through an objective review of the allegations, not assumed in advance or dismissed through public declarations of support.

Trustees are not elected to shield district employees from scrutiny, nor are they elected to discourage questions about the expenditure of public money. They are elected to provide oversight, ensure accountability, and protect the interests of the public they represent.

The board does not have to agree with the manner in which these concerns were raised. It does, however, have a responsibility to take the underlying concerns seriously and ensure they receive an impartial and appropriate review.

Your responsibility is oversight. The public deserves accountability. Do your job.

Respectfully,

Jim Pahler

Paso Robles

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