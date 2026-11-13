– With heavy hearts and endless love, we celebrate the life and legacy of Robert Van Parlet, affectionately known as Van, a loving father and grandfather, beloved uncle, loyal friend, and a man whose presence touched the lives of so many.

Robert was born March 9, 1962, in Paso Robles, California, to his beloved mother, Betty Parlet, and father, Robert Norman Parlet. He grew up in Paso Robles, class of ’74. He then joined the Navy and married Debra Cardinale, and they had two daughters, Amanda Parlet and Kandace Arroyo. The love he shared with not only his family but everyone around him was immeasurable.

Robert Van Parlet was part of the school board in Shandon and very active in the church. Those who knew him cherished him. He helped so many people and showed them their worth.

This amazing father, grandfather and friend is survived by his wife, Sami Parlet; daughters Amanda Parlet and Kandace Arroyo; stepson Jason Brewer; grandson Colton Boronda; granddaughters Maribel Brevard, Estphany Arroyo and Gimmalee Arroyo; and eight great-grandchildren.

May you rest in paradise.

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