Delta Liquid Energy collecting toys for Toy Bank in holiday donation drive

A Toy Bank donation box and donated toys at Delta Liquid Energy’s Paso Robles office during a past holiday drive. Photo courtesy of Delta Liquid Energy.

– Delta Liquid Energy has started its annual holiday donation drive, collecting new, unwrapped toys at its Paso Robles office for the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles.

The company’s drives began Nov. 2 and continue through Friday, Dec. 11, with specific dates varying by location. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for all ages, non-perishable food items and money are being collected across the company’s locations. Delta Liquid Energy said it will also contribute donations to the organizations based on their needs.

In Paso Robles, toys can be dropped off at the company’s office at 1960 Ramada Drive. Each branch is locally operated, and all donations collected go back into the communities where they were collected, the company said.

The company has committed to donating $7,500 company-wide to purchase toys, gift cards and non-perishables, and to matching donations received. In addition to the Toy Bank, this year’s drive supports the Community Action Partnership of Kern County, Kern River Valley Family Resource Center, Friends of Tulare County, the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, the Spirit of Santa Paula and the Salvation Army.

Donations are accepted in person at company offices and by Delta Liquid Energy drivers while they are delivering propane. Donors can also ship items directly to the offices by using the office address as the shipping address with an online retailer. Some grocery stores that offer online shopping will deliver to a location of the customer’s choosing, the company said. Customers should check with their local store.

Delta Liquid Energy began in Paso Robles in 1936 as San Luis Butane Distributors. It became Delta Liquid Energy in 1987 and remains family-owned, with eight locations in California and one in Nevada.

For more information, visit www.deltaliquidenergy.com/about-delta-liquid-energy/community-partnerships.