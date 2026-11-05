Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 25-Nov. 1

– The following arrests were reported by the Paso Robles Police Department from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Arrests from the prior week are listed in last week’s arrest reports.

Fernandez, Mario, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 25 at 3:00 a.m. at 9th St / Spring St for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(F) PC).

Galanos, Maria Elena Ines, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested on Oct. 25 at 10:12 a.m. at 3200 Sulphur Springs for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Miears, Jewel Mae, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 25 at 11:32 a.m. at 1600 Fontana Rd for suspected violation of child endangerment (273A(A) PC), driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more (23152(B) VC) and battery (242 PC).

Cabrera, Karina Lopez, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 25 at 9:25 p.m. at 900 Park St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Madden, Nadia Carole, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 25 at 11:10 p.m. at 180 Niblick Road for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).

Farinha, Richard Al, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 25 at 6:21 p.m. at 2305 Theatre Dr for suspected violation of shoplifting (459.5(A) PC).

Matadamas, Erick, 20, of King City, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 2:50 a.m. at 1201 Ysabel Ave for suspected violation of child endangerment (273A(A) PC), driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more (23152(B) VC).

Flores, Ernesto Cerbantes, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 10:42 a.m. at 3200 Sulphur Springs for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).

Miranda, Melanie Sue, 48, of San Miguel, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 3:41 p.m. at 180 Niblick Road for suspected violation of being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).

Ortizvazquez, Mario, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 8:08 p.m. at 1st St / Oak St for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC) and driving with a suspended license (14601.2(A) VC).

Miranda, Melanie Sue, 48, of San Miguel, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 2:00 p.m. at 3000 Riverside Ave for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance for sale (11351 HS), possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS) and being under the influence of a controlled substance (11550(A) HS).

Darrah, Jane Margaret, 42, of San Miguel, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 10:02 p.m. at 14th St/Pine St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more (23152(B) VC).

Fairbairnhern, Jordan Alexander, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 1:54 a.m. at 1201 Ysabel Ave for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Santos, Kody Cotta, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 6:26 a.m. at Salinas Riverbed for suspected violation of robbery (211 PC), possession of a hard drug by a person with qualifying prior convictions (11395(B)(1) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).

King, Darrell Devin, 38, of Atascadero, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 9:29 a.m. at 820 28th Street for suspected violation of vandalism (594(A)(1) PC).

Lima, Jake Glen, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 9:35 p.m. at 707 Gardenia Circle Apt 4 for suspected violation of domestic battery (243(E)(1) PC) and violation of a court order (166(C)(1) PC).

Oneal, Alvin Harold II, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 11:30 p.m. at 195 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of a court order (166(C)(1) PC).

Miranda, Melanie Sue, 49, of San Miguel, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 5:00 p.m. at 1540 N St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance for sale (11351 HS) and conspiracy (182(A)(1) PC).

Miranda, Rogelio, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 5:00 p.m. at 1540 N St for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance for sale (11351 HS), conspiracy (182(A)(1) PC) and parole violation (3056 PC).

Hurl, Rebecca Ann, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 11:53 a.m. at 2805 Black Oak Dr for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and theft of utility services (498(B)(1) PC).

Dollens, Garrett Michael, 35, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 11:58 a.m. at 141 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11377(A) HS).

Valdez, Vicente Daniel, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 2:48 p.m. at Easy St, Templeton for suspected violation of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant (273.5(A) PC).

Jasper, Kira Marcel, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 10:00 a.m. at 46E/Highway 101 for suspected violation of bench warrant/failure to appear (978.5 PC).

Gonzalezortega, Anselmo, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 7:51 p.m. at 3125 Vine Street for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more (23152(B) VC).

Merrill, Lee James, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 11:04 p.m. at 2331 Spring St for suspected violation of possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(A) HS).

Martinezrafael, Octavio, 19, of San Miguel, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 12:25 a.m. at 900 Creston Road for suspected violation of driving under the influence causing injury (23153(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more causing injury (23153(B) VC).

Ruiz, Ernesto Gerardo, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 12:25 a.m. at 900 Creston Road for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(F) PC).

Palomo, Alvaro, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 12:25 a.m. at 900 Creston Road for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(F) PC).

Searcy, Jacob Michael, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 10:53 p.m. at 548 Palomino Ln for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC).

Rojas, Rufino Saavedra, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 31 at 1:59 p.m. at 100 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of shoplifting (459.5(A) PC).

Guerreroortiz, Petra, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Oct. 31 at 1:59 p.m. at 100 Niblick Rd for suspected violation of shoplifting (459.5(A) PC) and child endangerment (273A(B) PC).

Dirksen, Kevin Lord, 43, of Santa Maria, was arrested on Oct. 31 at 3:53 p.m. at 3031 Union Road for suspected violation of possession of a controlled substance (11350(A) HS).

De Jesus Ramirez, Luismiguel, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Nov. 1 at 12:17 a.m. at 2238 Park St for suspected violation of public intoxication (647(F) PC).

Nolasco, Jimena, 20, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on Nov. 1 at 2:42 a.m. at 19th Street/Park Street for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more (23152(B) VC).

Zurcher, Amanda Marie, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested on Nov. 1 at 1:29 a.m. at 3000 Block Spring St for suspected violation of driving under the influence of alcohol (23152(A) VC) and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more (23152(B) VC).

Tizon, Faithzephyr, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Nov. 1 at 7:09 p.m. at 1203 Alamo Creek Terrace Apt 4 for suspected violation of domestic battery (243(E)(1) PC).