Sierra Vista Hospital to open six private pediatric rooms

Photo courtesy of Adventist Health.

Pediatric unit to relocate within two months, ahead of respiratory illness season

– Adventist Health Sierra Vista in San Luis Obispo is preparing to relocate its pediatric inpatient unit to a newly designated area within the hospital that will include six fully private patient rooms, the hospital announced Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The relocation is anticipated within the next two months, pending final operational readiness. Parents and caregivers will have space to stay overnight with their children during treatment and recovery, according to the hospital.

“When a child needs hospital care, families should be able to focus on what matters most: being together and supporting their child’s recovery,” said Ryan Ashlock, president of Adventist Health Central Coast Network. “These six private rooms represent an important improvement in how we care for children and families in our community. As we move forward with our $350 million investment in Adventist Health Sierra Vista, we’re committed to making improvements today while building for the future.”

The move comes as the hospital prepares for respiratory illness season, when pediatric patient volumes typically increase. Adventist Health Sierra Vista is home to San Luis Obispo County’s only dedicated inpatient pediatric unit, according to the hospital.

The new rooms are expected to be available for patient care when the unit opens. The hospital hopes to continue providing pediatric care in the location until the existing unit can be renovated as part of the broader investment underway at the hospital, which is planned to bring fully private patient rooms throughout the facility.

The Adventist Health Central Coast Foundation is inviting individuals, businesses and community organizations to help make the new pediatric unit more welcoming for children and families. Gifts are not required to open the six rooms but can support pediatric-specific equipment, family-friendly furnishings and comforting touches, the foundation said.

“A hospital stay can be frightening for a child, and the environment around them can make a tremendous difference,” said Meghan Shoven, director of the foundation. “We have an opportunity to create a space that feels welcoming, comforting, and designed with children and families in mind. We’re inviting our community to help bring that vision to life, from pediatric equipment and family furnishings to the thoughtful touches that help children feel more at ease.”

To learn more about supporting the pediatric unit, contact the foundation at (805) 434-4334, email AHCCF@ah.org or visit its giving page.

For more information, visit www.adventisthealth.org/central-coast.