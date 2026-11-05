Pleasant Valley Wine Trail launches Cans for Cabs food drive

Vineyards and hills in the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail area near San Miguel. Photo from Pleasant Valley Wine Trail.

– The Pleasant Valley Wine Trail and Hartley Farms are collecting canned and non-perishable food items through Sunday, Nov. 22, during the trail’s annual Cans for Cabs holiday food drive.

The community is invited to visit participating locations to drop off donations. Patrons who bring donations will receive thank-you perks such as special tastings, wine discounts and prize draws, according to the trail.

All food donations will go to Loaves & Fishes of Paso Robles, which supports individuals and families facing financial hardship, including working individuals and families, seniors on fixed incomes, people with physical limitations and young parents. The organization provides groceries and other essential necessities. Loaves & Fishes has identified a particular need for protein-rich foods, including canned tuna and peanut butter. Canned beans are also encouraged as a plant-based protein option.

Participating locations are Arndt Cellars, Bon Niche Cellars, Cinquain Cellars, Four Sisters Ranch, Graveyard Vineyards, Hartley Farms, Hearst Ranch Winery, High Camp Wines, Locatelli Vineyards & Winery, Mystic Hills Vineyards, Pianetta Winery, Riverstar Vineyards, Santellan Vineyards, Tackitt Family Vineyards and Villa San Juliette.

The Pleasant Valley Wine Trail is a 12-mile route of family-owned wineries in the hills of San Miguel, just east of Paso Robles.

For more information, visit www.pleasantvalleywinetrail.com.