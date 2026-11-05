New free Christmas party for kids planned at Park Cinemas

Park Cinemas in Paso Robles. Photo from Park Cinemas

Free event for kids includes toy, movie selection and Children’s Museum pass

– Paso Robles will host a new Christmas event for children, Santa’s Cinema Party, on Sunday, Dec. 13, at Park Cinemas. The event is free for all kids.

Any child who shows up will get a toy, a selection of Christmas movies to choose from, and a free pass to the Paso Robles Children’s Museum. The event will feature ballerinas, elves, Santa, and volunteers in Christmas sweaters.

The event is sponsored by a group of Paso Robles citizens known as “The Tribe,” who put the event together and funded it along with some outside donations. The group says some local kids may still come up short at Christmas.

“We feel that every kid who wants a toy should be able to get a toy,” said Karyn Planett, head of the group. “And they should get their toy as part of a party that represents the true spirit of giving that Christmas represents.”

For more information, visit www.parkcinemas.com.