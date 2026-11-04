Obituary: Manuel T. Larralde, 88

Manuel T. Larralde.

Paso Robles resident since the early 1970s retired from PG&E

Manuel was born in Spain in 1938 but was a resident of Paso Robles since the early ’70s, working and retiring from PG&E.

Manuel was preceded in death by his beautiful, loving wife of over 50 years, Rachel Voshal Larralde, in 2025.

Manuel and Rachel are survived by their children, Douglas Voshal of Paso Robles and Anna Voshal Endsley of North Carolina, along with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Manuel will be buried alongside his wife, Rachel, at the Paso Robles cemetery.

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