    Obituary of Jimmie Carlisle Wilshusen, 77

    By News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsmRF_0w95Syij00
    Jimmie Carlisle Wilshusen.

    – Jimmie “Corky” Wilshusen, 77, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2024, in Paso Robles, California, surrounded by loved ones. He was born to Jimmie and Elizabeth Wilshusen and spent his entire life embodying the values of family, community, and service.

    A proud Paso Robles High School Bearcat, Corky excelled in football, swimming, and choir, showcasing his diverse talents and dedication. He graduated in 1966, having formed lifelong friendships and memories. Every summer, he worked alongside his grandfather on the family farm off Creston Road, instilling in him a profound appreciation for hard work and family heritage.

    In a courageous act of patriotism, Corky enlisted in the United States Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War, choosing to serve his country before being drafted. His time in the Navy from 1967 to 1972 was a source of immense pride, and he was honorably discharged after earning three prestigious medals: the National Defense Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal.

    Upon his return, Corky married the love of his life, Alice, in April 1972. Together, they built a beautiful life and home in Paso Robles, where they raised their two sons, Jimmie and Jeffrey. Corky began his professional journey with the City of Paso Robles before embarking on a 25-year career at Cal Poly State University as an equipment operator. His strong work ethic and unwavering dedication were admired by all who knew him.

    Corky and Alice cherished 52 years of love and companionship, exploring the United States by RV, camping, and creating lifelong memories with family and friends. He took great pride in watching his children and grandchildren excel in sports, the arts, and 4-H, and he never missed a game, event, or performance they participated in. A steadfast supporter of youth programs and a lifetime Bearcat Booster, Corky’s commitment to his family and community was evident in everything he did.

    Deeply rooted in Paso Robles, Corky was an active member of the Paso Robles Trail Riders since 1970, a tradition he proudly shared with his grandfather, father, and later, his own sons and oldest grandson. He was also a devoted member of the Paso Robles Elks Lodge since 1972, where he dedicated his time to supporting community events and initiatives.

    In 2005, Corky faced a diagnosis of prostate cancer, a consequence of his military service in Vietnam. He battled the disease for nearly 20 years with remarkable strength and resilience, never letting it hinder his zest for life. His courage and determination served as a powerful example to his family and community.

    Corky was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Elizabeth, and his beloved sister, Sandy. He is survived by his devoted wife, Alice; his sons, Jimmie (Cindi) and Jeffrey (Rachelle); his sister, Cheryl; and his cherished grandchildren: Kaleigh, Codie, Macey, Ally, Clay, Casey, Jenna, and Justin.

    A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 13, 2024, at 12 p.m. at the Paso Robles Elks Lodge #2364, 1420 Pine Street, Paso Robles. The Wilshusen family invites all who knew Corky to join in honoring his remarkable life.

    In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Wilshusen Family Bearcat Athletic Scholarship, honoring Corky’s enduring pride in athletics and the Paso Robles High School Bearcat community. For more information, please email wilshusenfamilyscholarship@gmail.com.

    -From Dignity Memorial

    The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

