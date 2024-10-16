Search underway for teen last seen in Paso Robles

– Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager last seen in downtown Paso Robles, according to a post by the teenager’s aunt on the SLO Co News group on Facebook.

Joziah Archuleta was last seen Oct. 14 in the downtown area of Paso Robles. Archuleta is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and faded black jeans.

The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating the case under number 2410-07699.

Anyone with information on Archuleta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sandra Archuleta at (805) 610-1111 or the Paso Robles Police Department.